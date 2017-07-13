Wheat Harvest Reaches Northern Nebraska Panhandle

For the week ending July 9, 2017, temperatures averaged

two to six degrees above normal, according to the USDA’s

National Agricultural Statistics Service. Moderate

amounts of precipitation covered most of the western

counties and eastern parts of the Panhandle; however, the

eastern half of the State remained dry. Drier conditions

allowed winter wheat harvest to progress. Winter wheat

condition rated 3 percent very poor, 12 poor, 36 fair,

43 good, and 6 excellent. Winter wheat mature was 85

percent. Harvested was 52 percent, ahead of 35 last year

and 38 average.

In the northern Panhandle, harvest began over the past

week. Yields are averaging between 35 and 40 bu/

acre, with test weights averaging around 60 lbs. Protein

content is averaging between 10.2 and 10.3.

In the southern Panhandle, some producers report they

are 75% done cutting while others are just about to start.

Harvest has not yet begun at higher elevations, but some

test cutting has been done. Weather conditions over the

past week have been mainly hot and dry, with some

scattered thunderstorms bringing between 0.25 and 0.5

inches of rain. In filds that were affected by Wheat

Streak Mosaic Virus (WSMV), reported yields are

between 15 and 40 bu/acre, test weights range from the

low to upper 50s, and average protein is between 11 and

12. In filds without WSMV, yields are higher, average

test weight is between 60 and 62 lbs, and protein levels are between 9 and 10.

In southwest Nebraska, producers report the region

saw hot and dry conditions over the past week, with

isolated rain and hail. However, much of the wheat

had been cut before the hail and just a few filds

were damaged or hailed out. Harvest in the region is

80-90% complete, and some producers have fiished

cutting already. Reported yields range from 30-75 bu/

acre with averages in the mid 50s to 60s, and quality is

good with test weights averaging slightly above 60 lbs.

In grain that has been tested, protein content ranges

from 9 to12.5.

In south central Nebraska, producers report harvest

is nearing completion. Weather conditions in the past

week have been dry and hot, with a storm that brought

a narrow strip of hail damage to areas of southern

Gosper and northern Furnas counties. Reported yields

range from 60 to 75 bu/acre and test weights of 59

to 62 lbs. Reported protein content falls from 10.5 to

around 11.

In southeast Nebraska, producers report harvest is

mostly wrapped up in the area. Reported yields range

from 60 to 100 bu/acre, with the average falling

between 80 and 85 bu/acre. Test weights are rated

good; there is no report on protein content from this

region at this time.