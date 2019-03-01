Wheeler Confirmed as Head of EPA

The Senate approved Andrew Wheeler as the Head of the Environmental Protection Agency. The former coal lobbyist was confirmed by a vote of 52 to 47.

The Washington Post calls Wheeler a “veteran of Washington political and industry circles who’s aided in President Trump’s push to roll back environmental regulations put in place under former President Obama.”

At his confirmation hearing in January, Wheeler talked about the dozens of rules that the EPA has rolled back over the past few years. He also made it explicitly clear to lawmakers that he intends to continue the Trump Administration’s reversal of environmental regulations.

“Through our deregulatory actions, the Trump Administration has proven that burdensome federal regulations are not necessary to drive environmental progress,” Wheeler said at his confirmation hearing. “Certainty and the innovation that thrives in a climate of certainty are key to progress.”

In addition to the rollbacks, Wheeler has also rolled out initiatives aimed at reducing lead exposures around the country.