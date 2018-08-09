White House Thanksgiving Turkey to Come From South Dakota

HURON, S.D. (AP) — The White House’s annual Thanksgiving turkey for the first time is set to come from South Dakota.

KELO-AM reports that the finalist turkeys are getting fattened up in a special facility at a Beadle County farm. South Dakota Poultry Industries Association executive director David Zeman says the birds are getting fed by hand.

Zeman says the farm’s location isn’t being publicized to make sure crowds don’t come to gawk. The best two turkeys will be taken in November to Washington for President Donald Trump.