Whole Foods Launching Plant-Based Burger Joints

Whole Foods announced last week it is opening its fourth “plant-based burger joint” in Seattle, Washington.

Next Level Burger makes meatless protein products and is undergoing a national expansion, promising many additional locations beyond three in Oregon and the new Seattle location within a Whole Foods Market. Meat Industry Publication Meatingplace reports that its menu includes more than a dozen burger combinations, plus dairy-free milkshakes, plant-based hot dogs and other sandwiches, as well as salads and sides.

Whole Foods says Next Level Burger’s “focus on organic produce, non-GMO ingredients, and overall clean eating is a natural fit for us.” The announcement comes the same week that Amazon took over Whole Foods, slashing prices and offering “farm fresh” Amazon Echo smart devices at discounted prices within Whole Foods locations.