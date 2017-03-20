Wildfire Disaster Assistance Meeting Wednesday, March 22

A public meeting will be held Wednesday, March 22, at 2:00pm, at the Ashland High School Gymnasium, 311 NJE Humphreys St, Ashland, Kansas. This meeting will provide a wide variety of information about emergency programs and other assistance available to farmers and ranchers who have been affected by the recent wildfires. The meeting is being supported by and will have speakers from the following agencies:

U.S. Department of Agriculture–Kansas FSA and NRCS

Kansas Livestock Association

Kansas Department of Agriculture

K-State Research and Extension

Kansas Farm Bureau

Kansas Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism

Questions?

Please contact your local FSA Office.