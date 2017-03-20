class="post-template-default single single-post postid-223330 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Wildfire Disaster Assistance Meeting Wednesday, March 22

BY USDA FSA | March 20, 2017
Image courtesy of KSU Extension

A public meeting will be held Wednesday, March 22, at 2:00pm, at the Ashland High School Gymnasium, 311 NJE Humphreys St, Ashland, Kansas.  This meeting will provide a wide variety of information about emergency programs and other assistance available to farmers and ranchers who have been affected by the recent wildfires.  The meeting is being supported by and will have speakers from the following agencies:

U.S. Department of Agriculture–Kansas FSA and NRCS
Kansas Livestock Association
Kansas Department of Agriculture
K-State Research and Extension
Kansas Farm Bureau
Kansas Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism

Questions?
Please contact your local FSA Office.

