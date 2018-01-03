Winter Water Technology Expo in Garden City Jan. 11

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Farmers and ranchers in southwest Kansas who are eager to learn more about improving water management through technology, soil moisture monitoring, crop selection and other tools are invited to attend the Winter Water Technology Expo on January 11 in Garden City. The Expo, held at the Clarion Inn at 1911 E. Kansas Ave. in Garden City from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., will feature a wide variety of companies and organizations focused on water technology issues and opportunities.

Attendees will be eligible for great door prizes, including two Phytech systems, corn or bean seed from Hefty Seed Company, corn seed and grain sorghum from Allied Genetics, corn and Alta Sorghum seed from Sterling Seed, and corn seed from Hoegemeyer Hybrids. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and Kansas beer and distillery beverages will be provided throughout the evening. The Winter Water Technology Expo is free and open to the public, but participants are encouraged to RSVP to susan.metzger@ks.gov to assist in having adequate refreshments.

The Winter Water Technology Expo is brought to you by local volunteers with a strong interest in the area’s water resources, with help from the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources and several generous sponsors. For more information, go to www.agriculture.ks.gov/WaterTechExpo.