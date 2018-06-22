Woman Gets 1-3 Years for Pasture Rental Scam

HARRISON, Neb. (AP) — A woman has been given one to three years in prison for her role in a pasture rental scam in the northern Nebraska Panhandle.

Sioux County District Court records say 52-year-old Kelley Heller, of Crawford, was sentenced June 12.

Heller and her daughter, Calinda Barthel Vantine, were arrested in February 2017. Prosecutors say the scheme was orchestrated by Vantine and resulted in more than $44,000 in losses to the five victims. The two didn’t own the pasture they’d rented to the five people from Nov. 1, 2015 through Feb. 15, 2017.

The 28-year-old Vantine was sentenced to prison last October. She also is known as Calinda Barthel.