WOTUS Public Meetings Scheduled

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers Monday announced a series of teleconferences regarding the repeal and revision of the Waters of the U.S. rule. Nine of the conferences will focus on a specific sector, including agriculture, conservation, small entities, construction and others.

The teleconferences will run throughout the fall on Tuesdays beginning September 19, 2017. The teleconference for agriculture is scheduled for Tuesday, October 17, 2017. Registration information can be found on the EPA website (https://www.epa.gov/wotus-rule/outreach-meetings).

The EPA is following an executive order by President Donald Trump in repealing and replacing the WOTUS rule. Earlier this year, EPA administrator Scott Pruitt said the change would offer certainty for agriculture.