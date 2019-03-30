WSGLT names interim director and seeks applications for new director

Cheyenne, Wyo. — The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust recently announced Executive Director Bo Alley will be stepping down at the end of March. Conservation Director Eric Schacht has been named Interim Executive Director. Applications are being sought for the Executive Director position, with an application deadline of May 1, 2019.

“We wish the best for Bo in his new endeavor. I am excited to serve as the Interim Executive Director and looking forward to facilitating the leadership transition for the WSGLT team,” Eric Schacht said about his appointment.

The Executive Director oversees administration, finance, and management of the 9th largest regional land trust in the United States (by acres conserved).

“The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust is a trusted conservation leader and it’s been an honor serving such a great organization,” Alley said. “I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished and know the talented staff and board will continue to be champions and leaders of conservation through ranching.”

A full job description can be found at https://www.wsgalt.org/ employmentopportunities/. Applications may be submitted prior to May 1, by sending a cover letter, resume, and references to Kaylee Madigan at kaylee@wsgalt.org.