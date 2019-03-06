Year-round E15 Rulemaking Moves Forward

The Environmental Protection Agency this week sent a draft rule to allow for year-round sales of E15 to the White House Office of Management and Budget for review. This is the next step in the regulatory process and meeting expectations that the rulemaking can be completed when the summer driving season begins June first.

In a statement, National Corn Growers Association President Lynn Chrisp says the association is pleased to see the process move forward, adding “a timely rule is important for the summer driving season but it’s also important that the rule is done right.” Chrisp says NCGA will be providing OMB with input to help ensure a strong, clear rule for E15. Following the review and interagency approval, EPA will issue a proposed rule for public comment.

There was confusion last week on whether the rule could be completed on time. At Commodity Classic, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told reporters EPA has found a way to make it work, adding he would encourage EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler to “signal out to the industry that it will be done.”