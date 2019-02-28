Yeutter Institute announces inaugural advisory council members

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Clayton Yeutter Institute of International Trade and Finance has announced 13 inaugural members of its advisory council. The council members’ collective expertise spans the areas of trade policy and law, commodities markets, global business operations, trade and development, and advanced trade and finance education.

“The breadth of these advisory council members’ achievements in trade and finance complements the Yeutter Institute’s interdisciplinary mission,” said Jill O’Donnell, the institute’s director. “This is an outstanding group of individuals, and their enthusiasm for serving on the Yeutter Institute Advisory Council is a testament to Clayton’s legacy and to the importance they place on trade and finance education. The institute will benefit enormously from the contributions of every member.”

The advisory council members will provide strategic counsel to the director on the institute’s formation and programming. The inaugural members are:

Edward Alden, Ross Distinguished Visiting Professor, University of Western Washington; senior fellow, Council on Foreign Relations

Tim Andriesen, managing director, agricultural products, CME Group

Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director, Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association

Andrea Durkin, founder, Sparkplug, LLC; editor-in-chief, TradeVistas; adjunct associate professor, Georgetown University School of Foreign Service

Dan Fulton, retired CEO, Weyerhaeuser Company

Veronica A. Haggart, retired international trade lawyer; former commissioner, U.S. International Trade Commission

Mark Jensen, president and CEO, Farm Credit Services of America and Frontier Farm Credit

Katrin Kuhlmann, president and founder, New Markets Lab; adjunct professor, Georgetown University Law Center; lecturer on law, Harvard Law School

Kenneth I. Levinson, executive director, Washington International Trade Association

Warren H. Maruyama, partner, Hogan Lovells

Joe Stone, executive vice president and chief risk officer, Cargill

Ambassador Darci Vetter, vice chair, agriculture, food and trade, Edelman

Cristena Bach Yeutter

The vision of University of Nebraska–Lincoln alumnus and renowned trade expert Clayton Yeutter, the Yeutter Institute connects academic disciplines related to law, business and agriculture to prepare students for leadership roles in international trade and finance, support interdisciplinary research and increase public understanding of these issues. To learn more, visit https://yeutter-institute.unl.edu.