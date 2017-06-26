Young Nebraska Producers Participate in NCBA’s 2017 Young Cattlemen’s Conference

LINCOLN, NE (June 26, 2017) – In early June, just over sixty upcoming cattlemen and women leaders from across the Nation gathered together for the week long National Cattlemen’s Beef Association 2017 Young Cattlemen’s Conference. Among those participants were three young cattlemen future leaders from Nebraska, Hank Klosterman of David City, Naomi Loomis of Alliance, and Jacob Mayer of Weston.

NCBA’s YCC program kicked off in Centennial, Colorado at the NCBA Headquarters where they got to hear from many of the industry’s leading experts on issues affecting the beef industry, current cattle market trends, the importance of beef protein in the human diet and go on industry tours. The young leaders also got to dust of their organizational knowledge and learn more about NCBA and the Beef Checkoff Program.

On their way to Washington D.C. the group stopped briefly in Chicago for a tour of a McDonald’s Campus and OSI, one of the nation’s largest premiere beef patty producers. Washington, D.C., brought the young leaders an in-depth briefing on current policy issues including international trade and increasing environmental regulations. While at the Capitol the participants had the opportunity to interact with at least 125 of their elected officials or their representatives.

“As a beef producer, I thought I knew everything from pasture to plate until I sat down with the executives from McDonald’s. Then I realized that I didn’t fully understand how much influence is on the beef industry from the hamburger side. Another huge moment for me was when I walked on Capitol Hill, and started talking with our Congressmen, Congresswomen and our Senators who ultimately influence the laws that dictate how we run cattle on our own ranch.” Naomi Loomis!

“NCBA YCC is the experience of a lifetime and one of the highlights of my career. I don’t know of another program that gives you access to such big players in the beef industry. I was very impressed with how transparent the teams at JBS and McDonald’s were with our group. I felt like they were asked some tough and pointed questions and they were very direct with their answers. NCBA’s DC team did a great job of prepping us for our meetings on Capitol Hill. I am thankful that we got face time with all five of Nebraska’s congressional delegates unlike some of our peers who mostly met with staffers.” Jacob Mayer.

“Meeting and making connections with the leaders, NCBA staff, and all participants from every association was the most valuable to me. You make lifelong friends that will bring many benefits in and outside of the industry. It was great to hear from past Alumni tell you “it’s a marathon not a sprint!” and mean it. It’s amazing how cattlemen from every association across our nation have the same values and ethics.” Hank Klosterman.

NCBA’s YCC program impacts these young producers with knowledge and experiences they had never known before. These types of programs are crucial to the future of the United States Beef Industry as our country producers about 20% of the world’s beef with less than 10% of the worlds cattle.