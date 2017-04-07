Yum’s KFC to Curb Antibiotic Use in the Chickens it Buys

Yum Brands Inc’s (YUM.N) U.S. KFC chain plans to curb the use of antibiotics in its chicken supply, making it the last of the big three chicken restaurants to join the fight against the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.

KFC, the second-biggest U.S. chicken chain by sales after privately held Chick-fil-A, is giving its U.S. poultry suppliers until the end of 2018 to stop using antibiotics important to human medicine.

McDonald’s Corp’s (MCD.N) roughly 14,000 U.S. restaurants last year stopped serving chicken raised with antibiotics considered important to human medicine. Its Chicken McNuggets are a top seller and the change put pressure on the rest of the industry to follow.

Chick-fil-A is going a step further, vowing in 2014 to switch to poultry raised without any antibiotics at all by the end of 2019.

Given its stature, KFC had been the focus of several antibiotic reduction campaigns by consumer, health and environment groups in addition to a coalition of British and U.S. shareholders with more than $2 trillion in assets under management.

“We recognize that it’s a growing public health concern,” KFC U.S. President Kevin Hochman told Reuters on Thursday.

“This is something that’s important to many of our customers and it’s something we need to do to show relevance and modernity within our brand,” Hochman said.

The policy applies only to KFC in the United States and its 4,200 restaurants supplied by some 2,000 domestic chicken farms, said Hochman. KFC’s antibiotic policy is set on a country-by-country basis, he added. Yum spun off its KFC-dominated China division in November.

At least some of KFC suppliers are already well on their way to compliance.

Tyson, the largest U.S. poultry producer and a KFC supplier, has announced plans to eliminate the use of human antibiotics in its chicken flocks by September 2017.

Yum’s Taco Bell chain already committed to serve chicken raised without antibiotics important to human medicine in all U.S. restaurants by the end of last month. Its Pizza Hut division has the same rules for pizza toppings.