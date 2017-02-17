class="post-template-default single single-post postid-216323 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
11 Dollar Soybeans Possible | KRVN Radio

11 Dollar Soybeans Possible

BY NAFB | February 17, 2017
Home News Ag Policy
11 Dollar Soybeans Possible
Image courtesy of United Soybean Board

An Ag Web Dot Com article says gains in other commodities have convinced at least one analyst that $11 soybeans are possible, even with an average 2017 crop. John Payne of Daniels Trading says other markets like copper, cotton, and oats to a certain extent, have risen. “Corn has come up a little, as has the stock market,” Payne said.

He says farmers who have the capital to do so, might want to hold off on deciding final crop mixes for 2017 “until the market shows its hand,” Payne said. “Soybeans are going to give you an opportunity at some point.” At the same time, Payne says there is a significant downside possible for prices if bean yields hit near 53 bushels per acre. Corn does remain a strong contender based on data showing that farmers historically like to plant the crop.

Payne expects corn acreage to be 91-92 million acres this year. “I understand the arguments against it,” says Payne, “prices certainly don’t reflect it. Given the yield that farmers had last year, if they’re up for rotation, I highly doubt they’re going to switch out.”

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments