EPA approves biofuel pathway, ‘Big win for Kansas producers’

WASHINGTON D.C.- The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized the biofuels pathway for Grain Sorghum Oil. Congressman Marshall has been a vocal advocate for the pathway during the EPA’s approval process, having led a bipartisan letter to the EPA requesting that the agency not only approve a sorghum pathway but expedite the process.

“Today’s announcement is a big win for our producers back home,” Rep. Marshall said. “Kansas is the top sorghum producing state in the country; I am thankful that the EPA approved the long-awaited biofuels pathway.”

With this authorization from Acting EPA Administrator Wheeler, sorghum and ethanol producers will have an additional market for sorghum oil, a co-product of ethanol.

“This pathway is crucial to not only our sorghum producers, but also our biofuels plants, and our rural economy,” Rep. Marshall said. “Farmers can use all the relief they can get in the midst of growing uncertainty in global markets. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this pathway will have in the Kansas First District.”

Rep. Marshall’s Letter to the EPA: HERE