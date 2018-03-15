HitGen and BASF Enter DNA-Encoded Library Based Research Collaboration

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany & CHENGDU, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BASF and HitGen Ltd. have entered into a research collaboration to identify novel, small molecule leads for targets of agrochemical interest to BASF.

In this collaboration, HitGen will apply its advanced technology platform, based on DNA-encoded library design, synthesis and screening, to discover novel leads for BASF. “We are delighted to enter this collaboration with BASF, the world’s largest chemical company, and a global leader in modern agrochemical research and development. This collaboration further emphasizes the role of HitGen in the rapidly developing field of DNA-encoded chemistry, and extends the application of the technology into the science of crop protection. We will work closely with BASF scientists to generate new lead compounds for their research programs to develop new solutions to agricultural challenges,” said Dr. Jin Li, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of HitGen.

“BASF is excited to be working together with HitGen to explore the use of DNA-encoded library screening to identify novel chemical compounds complementing our research pipeline. The chemical universe is vast and finding truly novel chemotypes of promising initial in vitro and in vivo activity is a formidable task. We are confident that HitGen’s expertise as well as the screening platform will help BASF facilitate this process,” said Harold Bastiaans, Vice President Global Research and Development Insecticides, BASF Crop Protection.

Financial details of the collaboration were not disclosed.