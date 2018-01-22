NAWG President: Government Shutdown Has Implications for Wheat Farmers Across the Country

Washington, D.C. – NAWG President and Outlook, MT farmer Gordon Stoner made the following statement:

“Funding the government is a basic charge of Congress, and failing to do so impacts farmers across the country.

“Shutting down the government means vital agencies like USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Farm Service Agency (FSA) local offices are closed or functioning on a limited basis. Growers won’t have access to data and reports needed for planting and harvesting, farm loans and credit, and other critical services needed to run their operations.

“A government shutdown also means that Congress has failed to act on an FY18 funding bill which holds several beneficial programs for wheat growers. Several important wheat research provisions in both the House and Senate ag appropriations bills would help farmers to grow more and better crops while using fewer inputs, thus advancing the industry and helping consumers.

“We call upon Congress to reopen the government immediately and thereby maintain operations of essential farm programs. Failing to keep the government open due to funding is fiscally irresponsible and bad for farmers and all of agriculture.”