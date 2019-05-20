NSP Commends Sec. 232 Tariffs Removal, Urges Congress to Approve USMCA

LUBBOCK, Texas — The announcement Friday, May 17, that Section 232 tariffs will be removed on steel and aluminum imports from Mexico and Canada is anticipated news and an important step toward the ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement. National Sorghum Producers Chairman Dan Atkisson, a sorghum farmer from Stockton, Kansas, released the following statement in response:

“We thank President Trump and the Administration for creating an avenue that will hopefully clear the way for USMCA to be ratified by Congress and enacted soon. The trilateral agreement with Mexico and Canada is important for our industry and provides agriculture producers more fair, open trade markets north and south of our country borders. Mexico continues to be a top buyer of U.S. grain sorghum, and we will continue to seek market expansion with our southern neighbors.

Now that Section 232 tariffs will be lifted on steel and aluminum imports, we call on Congress to pass the USMCA trade agreement swiftly.”