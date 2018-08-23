Soil health field day in Shelby, Nebraska

SHELBY, Neb. — The groundswell continues to grow for soil health as an on-farm business and environmental strategy, with more Nebraska farmers ready to take that first step. To help them learn from their peers and answer tough questions on adopting new ag practices, the Soil Health Partnership will host a field day in Shelby, Nebraska on Thursday, Sept. 6.

Practices that improve soil health are taking on elevated importance as a means to protect topsoil, helping farmers manage extreme weather, increase profitability, protect water quality and sequester carbon. These practices include reducing tillage, growing cover crops and adopting advanced nutrient management strategies.

The Sept. 6 event takes place 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Shelby, and is hosted by SHP farmer Greg Whitmore. Field day topics will include:

Guest speaker Mike Zwingman, Verdesian Life Sciences

Nutrient management with cover crops

Managing for herbicide resistance

A guest weed specialist from University of Nebraska – Lincoln

Soil Health Partnership update

“As interest in soil health as an on-farm strategy continues to grow, our farmer-partners make our best teachers for sharing good soil health practices with their peers,” said Jacob Ness, western Iowa and Nebraska field manager for SHP. “Our field days are designed to encourage farmer networking and sharing information on these emerging soil health practices, and the results they’ve seen.”

The field day includes a complimentary lunch for registrants. To register or for a list of field days in Iowa and other Midwestern states, visit www.soilhealthpartnership.org.

An initiative of the National Corn Growers Association, the Soil Health Partnership works closely with diverse organizations including commodity groups, industry, foundations, federal agencies, universities and well-known environmental groups toward common goals.

About the Soil Health Partnership

The Soil Health Partnership is a farmer-led initiative that fosters transformation in agriculture through improved soil health, benefiting both farmer profitability and the environment. With more than 100 working farms enrolled in 14 states, the SHP tests, measures and advances progressive farm management practices that will enhance sustainability and farm economics for generations to come. SHP brings together broad and diverse partners to work towards common goals. Administered by the National Corn Growers Association, the SHP’s vision is driven by initial and continuing funding and guidance from NCGA, Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research, The General Mills Foundation, Midwest Row Crop Collaborative, Monsanto, National Wheat Foundation, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Pisces and the Walton Family Foundation, with technical support from The Nature Conservancy and the Environmental Defense Fund. For more, visit soilhealthpartnership.org.