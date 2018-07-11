Williams Farm and Natural Ag Solutions open farm

WAVERLY, Kan. — One of the leading producers using cover crops in the United States, David Brandt, will be speaking in Waverly, Kansas on July 24th. Brandt has been successfully utilizing cover crops for three decades on his Carroll, Ohio farm. Brandt is a leader in the adoption of soil health innovations, he will be sharing his experience reducing input costs by employing cover crops with attendees both during the morning farm tour and during his afternoon presentation. Attendees will also learn about the unique forage utilization strategies used by Jacob Miller, 7M Ranch, Culbertson, Nebraska. Miller was instrumental in adding a cover cropping system to his family’s grazing rotation. With close to 4,000 acres of native grass and 600 acres of farm ground, Miller and his family have been able to do some pretty spectacular things with their management.

The day begins with an 8 a.m. registration and by 8:30 a.m. attendees will have the opportunity to see soils demonstrations, soil biological communities, discuss cover crops, non-permanent livestock fencing, poultry management, direct seeding equipment and wildlife plantings. Lunch is provided at the Waverly Community Center.

Host Darin Williams says being able to host a field day is a must-do to help further promote soil health management methods. “We invite all who are interested in the integration of livestock. cover crops and low input farming to join us at the farm,” Williams says. “Our speakers are designed to give attendees the best info possible to go home and put their soil to work for them.”

Partners and Sponsors for the July 24 field day include: No-till on the Plains, The Nature Conservancy of Kansas, Kansas Alliance for Wetlands and Streams, Natural Ag Solutions, Kansas WRAPS/EPA, Kansas Grazing Lands Coalition, Coffey County Conservation District, Kansas Water Office, Kansas Dept. Agriculture, Kansas Rural Center, Kansas Association of Conservation Districts, Live Wire Fence Supply.

No-till on the Plains Annual Sponsors: Green Cover Seed, Farmers Business Network, K-Coe Isom, and Noble Research Institute.