2018-2019 Corn Export Cargo Quality Report: Overall Good Quality for U.S. Corn

The quality of corn assembled for export early in the 2018-2019 marketing year was rated at U.S. grade No. 2 or better on all grade factors, based on the U.S. Grains Council’s (USGC’s) Corn Export Cargo Quality Report, released this week.

“Corn quality information is important to foreign buyers and other industry stakeholders as they make decisions about purchase contracts and processing needs for corn for feed, food or industrial use,” said USGC Chairman Jim Stitzlein. “This report – along with its companion, the Corn Harvest Quality Report – has consistently created value for all stakeholders due to the familiarity of the information and the ability to evaluate year-to-year changes in the U.S. corn crop.”

Average test weight found by the analysis was the same as 2017/2018, indicating overall good quality. Chemical composition indicated similar protein, lower starch and slightly higher oil concentrations than the previous year. The exports had lower average stress cracks, higher average 100-kernal weight, slightly higher average kernel true density and higher average percent of whole kernels and horneous endosperm than in 2017/2018. All export samples tested below the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) action level for aflatoxins and below advisory levels for deoxynivalenol (DON) or vomitoxin.

The report is based on 436 export cargo samples collected from corn shipments undergoing federal inspection and grading processes at export terminals. It also provides information on grading, handling and how U.S. corn is moved and controlled through export channels.

The report is a companion to the 2018/2019 Corn Harvest Quality Report that provides information about the quality of the most recent U.S. corn crop at harvest as it enters the international merchandising channels.

The reports provide reliable information on U.S. corn quality from the farm to the customer based on transparent and consistent methodology. They each give an early view of grading factors established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), moisture content and other characteristics not reported elsewhere. Both reports identify any noticeable changes occurring between these two time periods.

The Council will roll out the new results in a series of crop quality seminars around the world beginning with one in Mexico the first week of April and more in Panama, El Salvador and Colombia in May. These outreach activities help establish clear expectations with buyers and end-users regarding the quality of corn this marketing year.

“The Council’s mission is one of developing markets, enabling trade and improving lives,” said Stitzlein. “To help fulfill this mission, the Council offers this report as a service to our partners. We hope it continues in its role of providing information about the quality of the U.S. corn crop to our valued trade partners.”

Read the full report here: https://grains.org/why-trade-matters/