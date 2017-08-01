ASA Welcomes Approval of Soybean Oil Heart Health Claim

ST. LOUIS – The American Soybean Association (ASA) welcomed news today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a qualified health claim linking consumption of soybean oil to reduced risk of coronary heart disease. The petition, filed by Bunge North America, pointed to the potential heart health benefits of soybean oil, and manufacturers may now communicate that soybean oil may reduce coronary heart disease risk and lower LDL-cholesterol when replacing saturated fat and not increasing calories. ASA President Ron Moore, a farmer from Roseville, Ill., applauded the news in a statement Monday.

“The cooking oil market is extremely important for U.S. soybean farmers, and the newly-approved health claim will enable manufacturers of soybean oil to communicate to consumers about the heart-healthy benefits of soybean oil. As we compete within the market against other cooking oils, having FDA recognize the ability of soybean oil to provide a superior omega-3 fatty acid profile while also lowering bad cholesterol levels is a benefit to consumers and to producers alike. Heart-healthy soybean oil creates a potential for growth in a time when net farm income is down. This development is a welcome one, and we congratulate the Bunge team for their work in seeing it to fruition.”