(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNL Chancellor, Dr. Ronnie Green

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2019 semester. This week, we’re once again joined by a special guest, Dr. Ronnie Green, the Chancellor of University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

Dr. Green chats about his campus’ response to statewide blizzard and flooding last week and how they are supporting Students; his reflection on the N150 celebration activities, what has stood out to you the most and where the N150 initiative goes from here; a recent issue of “U.S. News & World Report” that noted three of UNL’s top online education programs gained increased recognition; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.