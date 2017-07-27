NCBA Warns Congress on COOL

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association warned lawmakers Wednesday not to resurrect Country of Origin Labeling for meat through North American Free Trade Agreement renegotiation’s.

NCBA CEO Kendal Frazier told the House Agriculture Committee that if the Trump administration gave COOL new life in NAFTA, trade retaliations would be imminent. Canada and Mexico have been two of America’s top five export markets for beef, with approximately $1 billion each in annual sales. COOL was a law for six years, as Frazier told lawmakers it “failed to deliver” on its intention of building consumer confidence and adding value for producers.

The World Trade Organization authorized Canada and Mexico to create retaliatory tariffs of more than $1 billion unless repealed. Congress repealed COOL in 2015, but Canada and Mexico still have the authority to retaliate against the United States if COOL is brought back into effect.