U.S. Poultry Groups Applaud WTO’s Indonesian Ruling

U.S. poultry groups are pleased the World Trade Organization confirmed Indonesia’s import restrictions for horticultural products and animals and animal products are against WTO rules. The WTO has rejected Indonesia’s appeal of the panel finding, a move U.S. poultry groups say is a “resounding victory.”

The USA Poultry & Egg Export Council, National Chicken Council, and National Turkey Federation echoed comments made by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who says the WTO action should result in increased export opportunities for U.S. farmers and ranchers. In its decision, WTO found that the 18 Indonesian measures challenged by the U.S. were inconsistent with Indonesia’s WTO obligations.

The poultry industry estimates the potential market for U.S. poultry exports to Indonesia at 170,000 metric tons annually, valued at $177 million.