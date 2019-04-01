USDA Weekly Crop Progress First Crop Progress Report of Season Shows Highest Winter Wheat Conditions in Three Years

OMAHA (DTN) — U.S. winter wheat is starting off the 2019 growing season in the best condition in three years, according to USDA’s first weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.

For the week ended March 31, 2019, winter wheat was rated 56% in good-to-excellent condition, well above 32% at the same time last year and the highest initial good-to-excellent rating in three years. Nine percent of the crop was rated poor to very poor, well below 30% last year.

Top winter-wheat-producing state Kansas reported 55% of its crop in good-to-excellent condition, far better than 10% at the same time last year. More problems with the crop are being seen in Ohio and Michigan so far.

For the other crops USDA included in its report this week, planting was progressing at a near- to above-average pace. Sorghum was 13% planted, compared to 8% last year and a 9% five-year average. Cotton planting was 4% complete, compared to 6% last year and a 3% average. Rice was 12% planted, compared to 15% last year and a 12% average.

Oats were 25% planted as of March 31, compared to 22% last year and a 25% average. Emergence was at 25%, compared to 21% last year and a 23% average.

Nationwide, soil moisture was considerably higher this year than last year at the same time. Based on reports from 48 states, topsoil moisture nationally was rated 8% very short to short compared to 24% last year and 92% adequate to surplus compared to 76% last year. Subsoil moisture was rated 8% short to very short compared to 28% last year and 92% adequate to surplus compared to 72% last year.