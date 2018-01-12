Angus Foundation Heifer and Featured Packages Raise $278,000

Since 1980, the Angus Foundation has sold high-end heifers in the Heifer Package to generate funds for Angus youth, education and research efforts. The tradition continued at the 2018 National Western Stock Show (NWSS) in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, Jan. 10 during the Angus Bull Sale. Angus breeders continued to exceed the challenge of pushing the breed further through their generous support of the Foundation Heifer and confirmed heifer pregnancies. This year, the Angus Foundation raised $278,000 in support of the Angus breed’s future.