Sen. Moran Statement on USDA Undersecretary for Trade Announcement

MANHATTAN, Kan. – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today issued the following statement regarding U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue’s creation of an undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA):

“I applaud Secretary Perdue’s recognition of the importance of trade and his efforts to elevate USDA’s work to expand agriculture exports. In Kansas, we see firsthand the impact trade policy has on the ability of our producers to sell the food and fiber we grow to people around the world. The USDA plays a key role in reducing trade barriers, increasing market access, and making certain American farmers and ranchers are competing on a level playing field in the global market. During this time of low commodity prices, it’s especially important for USDA to renew its focus on ag trade.”