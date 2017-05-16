$1.7 Million Awarded For Tire Collection, Recycling Projects

Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality Director Jim Macy announced today that the state is awarding

$1.71 million to support 100 tire recycling and cleanup projects across the state.

“The agency received many outstanding applications from across the state,” Macy said. “These funds will provide needed support to local efforts which effectively deal with scrap tires in Nebraska.”

The grants support local efforts to clean up tire piles and conduct community scrap tire collections. In addition, funds will be used by schools and organizations across the state to provide partial reimbursement for playground mulch, synthetic turf fields, running tracks, and other recycled rubber projects that were made from scrap tires.

The grants are part of NDEQ’s Waste Reduction and Recycling Grants program, and are funded by a $1 fee on new tires purchased in Nebraska.

Below is a listing of the 2017 Waste Reduction and Recycling Tire Grants:

