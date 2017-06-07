1 killed, 1 injured in altercation at western Kansas motel

QUINTER, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a 24-year-old man is in custody after a man was killed and a woman was injured during an altercation at a western Kansas motel.

The Gove County Sheriff’s office was called to the 1st Inn in Quinter early Tuesday after a dispute between two males.

The KBI says 24-year-old James “Dalton” Brown of Hoxie was found with several stab wounds. He was taken to the Gove County Medical Center where he died from his injuries. A woman, 23-year-old Jordyn O’Neal, of Quinter, was taken to a Wichita hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second male was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Quinter. He was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and booked into the Trego County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.