1 man killed, 2 injured in New Year’s Day collision

Plainview, Neb. — Authorities say one person was killed and two were injured in a New Year’s Day collision on a northeast Nebraska highway.

The crash was reported around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, about 2 miles south of Plainview on Nebraska Highway 13. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by an 80-year-old Creighton man collided with an oncoming vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The two people in the other vehicle were taken to hospitals. The names of those involved haven’t been released yet.