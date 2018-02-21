1 of 2 men who assaulted teen girl gets 5-10 years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ One of two men accused of sexually assaulting a drunken teenager at a Lincoln house party has been sent to prison.

Court records say 23-year-old Marcus Steed was sentenced Tuesday to five to 10 years and credited with 335 days already served. He’d pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault of a minor after prosecutors lowered the charge.

The other man, 23-year-old James Shrader, is scheduled to be sentenced March 21. He pleaded no contest to attempted sexual assault of a minor as well as intentional child abuse.

Prosecutors say the girl was assaulted at a St. Patrick’s Day party last year at Steed’s residence.