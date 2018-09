GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say one person died in a rollover crash on Nebraska Highway 2 in south-central Nebraska.

Hall County sheriff’s deputies and other first responders were sent just before 7 a.m. Thursday to the scene about 4 miles (7 kilometers) west of Grand Island.

Station KSNB reports that the victim’s name and other information about the crash haven’t been released.