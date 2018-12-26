class="post-template-default single single-post postid-355569 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
1 teen killed, 3 others hurt in crash during Lincoln chase

BY Associated Press | December 26, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say one teenager was killed and three others were injured when the sport utility vehicle they were in crashed during a Lincoln chase by officers.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the chase began around 8 a.m. Wednesday when officers tried to stop the SUV, which was believed to have been stolen. The driver eventually entered westbound Interstate 80 but crashed when he tried to exit at Northwest 48th Street.

The patrol says 14-year-old Zayne Yost, of Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three teens with him were taken to a hospital. The patrol says they’re expected to survive their injuries.

