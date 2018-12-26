1 teen killed, 3 others hurt in crash during Lincoln chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say one teenager was killed and three others were injured when the sport utility vehicle they were in crashed during a Lincoln chase by officers.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the chase began around 8 a.m. Wednesday when officers tried to stop the SUV, which was believed to have been stolen. The driver eventually entered westbound Interstate 80 but crashed when he tried to exit at Northwest 48th Street.

The patrol says 14-year-old Zayne Yost, of Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three teens with him were taken to a hospital. The patrol says they’re expected to survive their injuries.