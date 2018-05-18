10 dead, 10 injured in Texas high school shooting

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) – A law enforcement official has identified a person in custody in the Houston-area school shooting as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

Authorities say 10 people, mostly students, were killed in the nation’s deadliest such attack since the massacre in Florida that gave rise to a campaign by teens for gun control. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that 10 additional people were injured.

A woman who answered the phone at a number associated with the Pagourtzis family declined to speak with the AP.

She said: “Give us our time right now, thank you.”

Pagourtzis plays on the Santa Fe High School junior varsity football team, and is a member of a dance squad with a local Greek Orthodox church.

Eric Tucker in Washington D.C. contributed to this report.