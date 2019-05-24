10 events for an unforgettable summer in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (May 23, 2019) – Believe it or not, the summer season is here once again, and with it comes the best time for traveling and vacationing. This summer in Nebraska is packed with exciting activities for the whole family that you will not want to miss!

“Whether you’re interested in agriculture or the arts, education or entertainment, Nebraska has something for you this summer. We encourage everyone to get out and experience this summer’s unique calendar of events,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director.

Check out these 10 summer events happening all across Nebraska!

1. NEBRASKAland Days – North Platte, NE June 12-June 22

https://visitnebraska.com/ north-platte/events/ nebraskaland-days

Celebrate the true Nebraskan culture with activities for everyone including a rodeo, golf scramble, and more. Finish out the festival with performances by Jake Owen and Kane Brown.

2. Nebraska Folk & Roots Festival – Lincoln, NE June 15

https://visitnebraska.com/ lincoln/events/nebraska-folk- roots-festival

You’re in for a full day of good fun and great music with activities and concerts featuring local bands, national touring artists and even Grammy Award winners.

3. College World Series – Omaha, NE June 15-June 26

https://visitnebraska.com/ omaha/events/college-world- series

Hit a home run by heading to the NCAA College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park this June and join in celebrating the CWS’s 70th year in Omaha.

4. 122nd Annual Diller Picnic – Diller, NE June 27-June 29

https://visitnebraska.com/ diller/events/122nd-annual- diller-picnic

Take your picnic game to the next level with this fun- and food-filled weekend in southeast Nebraska. Tractor pulls, mud drags and fireworks make this a great summer getaway.

5. Pony Express Rodeo – Gothenburg, NE July 3-July 4

https://visitnebraska.com/ gothenburg/events/pony- express-rodeo

Celebrate Independence Day with the pony-express race, parachute demonstration and a special kid’s night for all the mini cowboys and cowgirls.

6. Living History Weekend – Steele City, NE July 6-July 7

https://visitnebraska.com/ steele-city/events/living- history-weekend

A unique opportunity to watch history come alive (literally) with live demonstrations and tours through historic buildings in Steele City. This event provides an interesting, and educational, experience for the whole family.

7. Oregon Trail Days – Gering, NE July 11-July 14

https://visitnebraska.com/ gering/events/oregon-trail- days

Enjoy a carnival, food fair and so much more at the longest-running celebration in Nebraska. Plus, adults can enjoy a little fun of their own at a wine- and beer-tasting event Saturday night.

8. 39th Annual Wayne Chicken Show – Wayne, NE July 12-July 14

https://visitnebraska.com/ wayne/events/39th-annual- wayne-chicken-show

You may want to brush up on your chicken lingo and poultry puns because from the Omelet Feed to the National Cluck-Off, this egg-cellent event is all chicken, all the time.

9. Nebraska’s Big Rodeo – Burwell, NE July 24-July 27

https://visitnebraska.com/ burwell/events/nebraskas-big- rodeo

Experience a classic western rodeo with riding, racing and roping, as well as a “Little Rodeo” for the kiddos, and get a taste for Nebraska’s lively heritage.

10. Nebraska State Fair – Grand Island, NE August 23-September 2

https://visitnebraska.com/ grand-island/events/nebraska- state-fair

End the summer with a bang by heading down to Fonner Park for the Nebraska State Fair; 11 days full of great entertainment, delicious food and agricultural competitions and displays that provide something for everyone. Enjoy some evening entertainment with concerts by Brett Eldridge, Little Big Town and more!

For more information on events in Nebraska, as well as trip ideas, check out VisitNebraska.com.