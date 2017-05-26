“100 Days of Summer” Starts This Weekend

LINCOLN, NEB — The Nebraska State Patrol is marking the start of the summer driving season with the beginning of the “100 Days of Summer” special initiative.

Each day between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day, the Nebraska State Patrol Field Services Division will work to hold at least one special enforcement operation somewhere in the state. The “100 Days of Summer” initiative gives travelers the opportunity to view planned enforcement activities through the State Patrol website.

“Everyone who travels on Nebraska roadways should have a safe, enjoyable experience,” said Colonel Brad Rice, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Let’s have a safe summer travel season through voluntary compliance with traffic safety laws.”

Motorists can find a calendar of planned enforcement efforts at www.statepatrol.nebraska.gov and click on the

“NSP Enforcement Activities” link on the homepage. Each day on the calendar will list the type and location of

a sampling of planned enforcement activities.

Colonel Rice said, “Our traffic safety laws exist for your protection. Always wear your seat belt, obey the posted

speed limit, use extra caution in work zones, and never drive impaired or distracted.”