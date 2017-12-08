128 LBs of Marijuana seized on I-80

SEWARD – On December 7, Seward County K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 that led to the arrest of one male driver and the seizure of 128 pounds of marijuana.

The stop occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, when the K-9 unit observed a 2017 Nissan Maxima that had changed lanes without signaling. During the traffic stop Sgt. Vance was able to smell an extremely strong marijuana odor. The K-9 was then

deployed and indicated on the vehicle.

During the vehicle search, Sgt. Vance discovered 128.05 pounds of marijuana inside vacuum sealed bags. The street value is estimated at approximately $600,000. The driver Thomas Knapp, 27, of Riverside, CA was arrested and is being charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana over one pound and no drug tax stamp.