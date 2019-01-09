13 new Nebraska senators take oath of office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Latest on the first day of Nebraska’s 2019 legislative session (all times local): 10:30 a.m.

Thirteen new state lawmakers have formally taken office in the Nebraska Legislature. The newly elected and appointed were sworn into their positions Wednesday on the legislative session’s first day.

Another 13 senators who were re-elected also began new four-year terms. The new, ostensibly nonpartisan Legislature is now composed of 30 Republicans, 18 Democrats and one left-leaning independent.

Despite their majority, GOP senators won’t have enough votes by themselves to overcome legislative filibusters. Gov. Pete Ricketts will be sworn into office on Thursday.