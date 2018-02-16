class="post-template-default single single-post postid-291536 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | February 16, 2018
13-year-old Omaha student accused of school threats

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A 13-year-old student has been arrested in western Omaha, accused of making terroristic threats against a school.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the Elkhorn Valley View Middle School student was arrested Wednesday after make a threat on a national social media gaming website. Officials say on Thursday, deputies learned that the same juvenile made a similar threat on another social media platform

Officials say the threats were not specific, but did reference a school
shooting.

The name of the juvenile is not being released.

