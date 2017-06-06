13th Annual GALAXY OF STARS Talent Search

All Ages to compete for over $9,000.00 in prizes, cash, trophies & recording sessions in the 2017 Galaxy of Stars® Talent Search to be held at the Nebraska State Fair on the Bristol Windows Stage at Fonner Park in Grand Island. The Talent Search is open to Nebraska Residents only. Qualifying performances from the Preliminary Video Contest and winners of the local Partner Talent Searches will determine the contestants advancing to the Galaxy of Stars® Talent Search two day competition. The Semi-Finals will be held on Saturday, September 2nd, 5:30 – 8:30 PM, with the exciting Finals Sunday, September 3rd, 5:30 – 8:30 PM.

Contestants can enter the Preliminary Video Contest in one of the Three Age Divisions: Comets (12 & Under), Shooting Stars (13 to 18) and Novas (19 & Over) and compete in their Age Division against all individual and group talent (vocal, dance, instrumental and variety). It’s fun and easy! A video can be made with a digital or video camera, Smartphone or other recording device. Upload your video to You Tube, Vimeo or other video platform and email the video link to galaxyofstars@comcast.net and mail in the required forms and entry fee to Galaxy of Stars®. Official Rules and Entry Forms are available online at galaxyofstarstalentsearch.com. A minimum of 12 qualified Video contestants will advance to the Nebraska State Fair Semi-Finals along with the winners of the Galaxy of Stars® Partner Talent Searches from across the State of Nebraska. Winners of the Semi-Finals advance to compete in the Finals.

The Local Partner Talent Search Program gives winners of each local Partner Talent Search the opportunity to advance their winners to the Galaxy of Stars® Semi-Finals at the Nebraska State Fair. Official Partner Talent Searches include: Clarkson Czech Festival Talent Search – June 23, Saline County Fair Talent Search in Crete – July 19, Coyote Country Music Showdown in McCook – July 19, Sandhills Talent Search in Mullen – August 5, Kool Dreams Star Search in Hastings – August 12, High Plains Radio Talent Search in Imperial – August 17 & Columbus Days Talent Search – August 19. Interested organizations may apply to the Galaxy of Stars® to become a Partner Talent Search.

The Galaxy of Stars® Songwriting Contest is open to all ages. Songwriters may submit a CD or Email an MP3 of original song(s) and mail in required form and entry fee to Galaxy of Stars®. There is no limit to the number of songs that can be entered. Songwriters of the Top 3 original songs will have the opportunity to showcase their song during the Galaxy of Stars® Talent Search Finals on Sunday, September 3rd.

Trophies and cash will be presented to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place Winners of the Galaxy of Stars® Talent Search in each of Three Age Divisions, Superstar Award (Voted Best Performance by all Contestants), People’s Choice Award, The Shining Star Award (Highest Scoring Contestant in “Star Quality) and the Mega Star Award (Overall Highest Scoring Performance of all Three Age Divisions). A Nashville Recording Package will be awarded to the Overall Vocalist. Medals will be presented to the Semi-Final contestants and to the songwriters of the Top 10 songs. Trophies and cash awards will be given to songwriters placing 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the Galaxy of Stars® Songwriting Contest. Recording sessions will be awarded to the 1st and 2nd place songwriters.

All entries must be received on or before July 7, 2017. Mail entries to: Galaxy of Stars, P.O. Box 3566, Brentwood, TN 37024-3566. Entries will be judged by professionals in the music industry in Nashville, Tennessee. Contestants from the Preliminary Video Contest and the Partner Talent Searches who qualify to advance to the Semi-Finals will be posted on the Galaxy of Stars® website by July 16th and the Top 10 Original Songs and Songwriters will be posted by July 28th. This is Your Chance! Enter Today!

The 2017 Nebraska State Fair opens August 25th and will run through Labor Day, September 4th.