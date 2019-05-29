14 Impaired Drivers Removed from Road on Memorial Day Weekend

Lincoln, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) removed 14 impaired drivers from Nebraska roads during Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day weekend traditionally marks the start of the summer driving season. It also marks the start of NSP’s “100 Days of Summer” initiative, designed to encourage safe driving throughout Nebraska.

Over Memorial Day weekend, troopers conducted special enforcement operations in many areas across Nebraska. During the three-day weekend, troopers arrested 14 people for Driving Under the Influence.

In addition to those arrested for DUI, troopers also issued citations for Speeding (315), Open Container (14), Minor in Possession of Alcohol (2), Seat Belt violation (12), Child Restraint violation (5) and No Proof of Insurance (13).

Troopers also assisted 199 motorists in need of help on Nebraska roads. Any motorist who needs assistance while traveling in Nebraska can call *55 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline and speak directly with an NSP dispatcher.

As the summer driving season is officially underway, NSP reminds motorists to practice safe driving by always wearing a seat belt, avoiding distractions, following traffic safety laws, and never driving impaired.