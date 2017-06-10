14th annual Plum Creek Rodeo continues tonight!

The Plum Creek Rodeo continues it’s two-day run tonight at the Dawson County Fairgrounds in Lexington. The action begins at 7:30pm. It features 9 events with stock provided by Boots & Philips Rodeo Company and 5-time PRCA Clown of the Year Justin Rumford. Check out more pictures by KRVN’s Paul Pack by clicking here!

This is the 14th year of the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce presenting the event.