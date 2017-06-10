class="post-template-default single single-post postid-241510 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
14th annual Plum Creek Rodeo continues tonight! | KRVN Radio

14th annual Plum Creek Rodeo continues tonight!

BY KRVN News | June 10, 2017
Home News Regional News
14th annual Plum Creek Rodeo continues tonight!
From Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce's 14th Annual Plum Creek Rodeo held Friday June 9, 2017. The Rodeo is also being held tonight(Saturday) at the Dawson County Fairgrounds beginning at 7:30pm. (Photo by Paul Pack/KRVN Radio)

The Plum Creek Rodeo continues it’s two-day run tonight at the Dawson County Fairgrounds in Lexington. The action begins at 7:30pm. It features 9 events with stock provided by Boots & Philips Rodeo Company and 5-time PRCA Clown of the Year Justin Rumford. Check out more pictures by KRVN’s Paul Pack by clicking here!

This is the 14th year of the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce presenting the event.

From Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce’s 14th Annual Plum Creek Rodeo held Friday June 9, 2017. The Rodeo is also being held tonight(Saturday) at the Dawson County Fairgrounds beginning at 7:30pm. (Photo by Paul Pack/KRVN Radio)
From Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce’s 14th Annual Plum Creek Rodeo held Friday June 9, 2017. The Rodeo is also being held tonight(Saturday) at the Dawson County Fairgrounds beginning at 7:30pm. (Photo by Paul Pack/KRVN Radio)
From Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce’s 14th Annual Plum Creek Rodeo held Friday June 9, 2017. The Rodeo is also being held tonight(Saturday) at the Dawson County Fairgrounds beginning at 7:30pm. (Photo by Paul Pack/KRVN Radio)
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments