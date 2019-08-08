class="post-template-default single single-post postid-400377 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
15 people taken to hospital after carbon monoxide buildup | KRVN Radio

15 people taken to hospital after carbon monoxide buildup

BY AP | August 8, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
15 people taken to hospital after carbon monoxide buildup

Lincoln, Neb. — Authorities say 15 people were taken to a Lincoln hospital for evaluation and treatment after a carbon monoxide buildup at their apartment complex.

Firefighters and medics were sent around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to Mercy Western Manor Apartments in western Lincoln, where a carbon monoxide alarm was sounding.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Nancy Crist says none of the 15 had serious injuries. The apartment complex residents were relocated for the night.  Crist says a faulty furnace in a boiler room is suspected of causing the buildup.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments