15 people taken to hospital after carbon monoxide buildup

Lincoln, Neb. — Authorities say 15 people were taken to a Lincoln hospital for evaluation and treatment after a carbon monoxide buildup at their apartment complex.

Firefighters and medics were sent around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to Mercy Western Manor Apartments in western Lincoln, where a carbon monoxide alarm was sounding.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Nancy Crist says none of the 15 had serious injuries. The apartment complex residents were relocated for the night. Crist says a faulty furnace in a boiler room is suspected of causing the buildup.