class="post-template-default single single-post postid-340802 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
1,640 LBS OF THC EDIBLES, WAX, MARIJUANA FOUND IN I-80 TRAFFIC STOP NEAR MILFORD | KRVN Radio

1,640 LBS OF THC EDIBLES, WAX, MARIJUANA FOUND IN I-80 TRAFFIC STOP NEAR MILFORD

BY NSP | October 12, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
1,640 LBS OF THC EDIBLES, WAX, MARIJUANA FOUND IN I-80 TRAFFIC STOP NEAR MILFORD
Courtesy
Lincoln, NE – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two people and seized more than 1,600 pounds of edible marijuana products, THC wax, and marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Milford.

The traffic stop occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October 11, when a trooper observed an eastbound 2018 Dodge Caravan speeding near mile marker 385. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected criminal activity and conducted a search of the vehicle.

Troopers found 488 boxes containing 50 THC candy bars in each box, 465 units of THC wax, and 11 pounds of marijuana. The total weight was 1,640 pounds. Estimated street value of the illegal products is more than $550,000.

The driver, Anthony Iovieno, 44, and passenger, Casey Pichette, 38, both of North Grafton, Massachusetts, were arrested for possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Seward County Jail.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments