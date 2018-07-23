168 LBs of Marijuana Seized in Two Hamilton County Traffic Stops

Grand Island, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) seized 168 pounds of marijuana and arrested two people following two separate traffic stops in Hamilton County.

The first traffic stop occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, just north of Interstate 80 on the Giltner spur, after a trooper observed a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe fail to signal. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found 141 pounds of marijuana hidden in boxes in the rear of the vehicle. The driver, Angel Rubio-Hale, 26, of California, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no Drug Tax stamp.

The second traffic stop occurred on Interstate 80 at approximately 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, when another trooper noticed a 2018 Mitsubishi SUV fail to signal near mile marker 324 at the Giltner interchange. During the traffic stop, another NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance.

Troopers search the vehicle and found 27 pounds of marijuana hidden inside luggage. The driver, Jessica Nunnery, 37, of Tennessee, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no Drug Tax stamp.

Both suspects were lodged in Hamilton County Jail. The combined estimated street value of the marijuana is more than $500,000.