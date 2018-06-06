class="post-template-default single single-post postid-315640 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
$18.3M grant awarded for Heartland Expressway in Panhandle | KRVN Radio

$18.3M grant awarded for Heartland Expressway in Panhandle

BY Associated Press | June 6, 2018
Courtesy/Google Maps

ALLIANCE, Neb. (AP) _ Federal officials have awarded an $18.3 million grant for work on the Heartland Expressway project in the Nebraska Panhandle.

The office of U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., announced the grant in a news release Tuesday.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation will use the money to convert to four lanes a nearly 15-mile (24-kilometer) segment of U.S. Highway 385. That stretch runs north to Alliance from the state 62A junction.

The Heartland Expressway project includes four-lane highways spanning nearly 500. The expressway would connect Denver and Rapid City, South Dakota, running through Nebraska, and also connect to Interstate 25 in Wyoming.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
