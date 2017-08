LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ An 18-year-old has been arrested on a drug charge in the overdose death of a classmate in Lincoln.

Authorities say Gabriel Swanson was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance. Online court records don’t yet show that he’s been formally charged.

Police say 18-year-old Bryson Blohn died May 20. An autopsy showed he’d overdosed on ecstasy, a party drug that police say was provided by the suspect.

The two attended Lincoln East High School.