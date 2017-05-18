18-year-old dies in northeast Nebraska collision

WAUSA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say an 18-year-old driver has been killed in a Knox County collision. The accident occurred around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at a highway intersection south of Wausa. The Nebraska State Patrol says Sara Hubert, of Norfolk, was westbound on Nebraska Highway 59 when her vehicle was struck on the driver’s side. The patrol says Hubert had failed to yield as required to a northbound vehicle on Nebraska Highway 121. It was driven by 17-year-old John Rosberg, of Wausa. It’s unclear whether he was injured.