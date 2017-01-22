$199.6 Million Invested in Rural Nebraska in 2016 by USDA Rural Development

Lincoln, Nebraska, January 20, 2017–Nebraska’s rural communities received $199.6 million in USDA Rural Development funding in federal fiscal year 2016. USDA Rural Development’s investment in rural Nebraska now totals more than $3 billion, according to Rural Development Nebraska State Director Maxine Moul.

“Nebraska communities, businesses and citizens invested millions of dollars in fiscal year 2016, with the support and resources of USDA Rural Development,” said Moul. “Our Nebraska staff strives each year to utilize the financial resources available through USDA Rural Development to help build stronger rural communities throughout the state.”

Rural Development programs assist in funding for rural housing, business and community development, water and waste water, energy, distance learning and telemedicine, electric companies and telecommunications.

Private and community foundations and counties, municipalities and other local governments contributed strongly to the projects funded.

Highlights of Fiscal Year 2016 Nebraska Rural Development Funding include:

Housing:

· $100.2 million provided to 995 rural Nebraska families to finance homes and provided necessary repairs and removed health and safety hazards for owner-occupied homes.

· $8.3 million provided 2,422 tenants residing in Rural Development’s nearly 200 multi-family rural rental housing complexes with affordable rents.

Community:

· $52.9 million impacted 43 rural communities through community facilities and water and wastewater loans and grants. Funding provided for ambulances, libraries and other community facility needs along with water and wastewater projects.

Business:

· $36.8 million was invested in Nebraska’s rural businesses and ag producers, supporting 98 projects.

Telecommunications:

· Two Distance Learning and Telemedicine projects in Nebraska totaling $309,807 will bring the benefits of advanced telecommunications services to rural Nebraskans.

Visit www.rd.usda.gov/ne for the full Nebraska 2016 Progress Report.